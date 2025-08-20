Live
Yandamuri Veerendranath motivates MITS students with inspiring talk
Renowned novelist, screenwriter, and director Yandamuri Veerendranath delivered an inspiring motivational session at Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) Deemed to be University.
Tirupati: Renowned novelist, screenwriter, and director Yandamuri Veerendranath delivered an inspiring motivational session at Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) Deemed to be University. Addressing students here on Tuesday, he stressed on overcoming fear and shyness, particularly in public speaking, and highlighted the importance of confidence, self-love, and positive thinking.
He encouraged students to make use of every opportunity to perform on stage, manage time effectively, and study with passion rather than pressure. Stressing inner strengths over outward appearance, he cited Mother Teresa as an example of true greatness. Veerendranath also shared tips on memory enhancement, communication skills, and setting high goals.
The session concluded with an interactive Q&A. University Pro-Chancellor N Dwarkanath, Vice-Chancellor (I/c) Dr C Yuvaraj, Registrar Dr D Pradeep Kumar, faculty, and students were present.