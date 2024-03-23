Yarlagadda Venkatrao welcomes Lokesh at TDP workshop

Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the MLA candidate representing the TDP-Janasena-BJP coalition, extended a warm welcome to TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh. Lokesh was in attendance at a convention in Vijayawada as part of a workshop focused on election strategy for candidates. The event aimed to optimize the campaign efforts of all those involved in the coalition, including Venkatarao. The presence of Lokesh underscored the importance of cooperation and coordination within the alliance as they prepare for the upcoming elections.











