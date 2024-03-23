Live
- Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa shares insights into portraying Lord Hanuman
- Raveena Tandon sheds light on corporate challenges faced by women
- Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ trailer launch set for Mar 26
- Daily Forex Rates (23-03-2024)
- Yarlagadda Venkatrao welcomes Lokesh at TDP workshop
- Srikalahasti NDA candidate Bojjala Venkata Sudhir Reddy warns people not to vote for Madhusudan Reddy
- Six Congress rebels in Himachal Pradesh join BJP
- Ankita Lokhande did not charge a ‘single rupee’ for ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’
- Karnataka: BJP bastion Davanagere set to witness tough election battle
- Siddhu Jonnalagadda's 'Tillu Square' Receives U/A Certification
Yarlagadda Venkatarao, the MLA candidate representing the TDP-Janasena-BJP coalition, extended a warm welcome to TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh. Lokesh was in attendance at a convention in Vijayawada as part of a workshop focused on election strategy for candidates. The event aimed to optimize the campaign efforts of all those involved in the coalition, including Venkatarao. The presence of Lokesh underscored the importance of cooperation and coordination within the alliance as they prepare for the upcoming elections.
