YCP Leaders and Youth Join TDP in Visakhapatnam

In a significant development, YCP leaders and workers from various parts of the constituency have switched sides and joined TDP in Visakhapatnam. The event took place at the residence of Bhimili Assembly joint candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao in MVP Colony. The new members were warmly welcomed into the party by being covered with yellow scarves.





Addressing the gathering, Ganta Srinivasa Rao expressed confidence in the alliance's success in the upcoming elections, asserting that Chandrababu Naidu will be sworn in as Chief Minister. He promised that every worker who contributed to the party's success will be duly recognized once the coalition government is formed.





Several prominent individuals who joined TDP include former deputy sarpanch Raghumaji Venkatarao of Potnur village, Dwakra leader Kovvada Bharti, and former sarpanch Raghumaji Appalaraju. Additionally, Pusarla Suryanarayana, Duvvu Shankar, and several others from different regions joined the party.



Moreover, in Ward 98, a group of youths joined TDP under the leadership of Corporator PCini Varaha Narasimha. Joint candidate Ganta Srinivasa Rao personally invited them to the party by presenting them with yellow scarves. The new members include Bani Eshwara Reddy, Ganireddy Gnaneswara Rao, and many others.



The event was graced by the presence of Bhimili TDP in-charge Korada Rajababu, highlighting the growing support for the party in the region. With these new additions, TDP is looking to strengthen its foothold in Visakhapatnam and secure victory in the upcoming elections.

