YCP netas jittery ahead of third list

Vijayawada: Discontent among the leaders in YSRCP is growing by the day as the party top leadership is making all-out efforts to finalise the third list of candidates which would be announced ahead of Sankranti.

Regional coordinators have been meeting several MLAs and informing some to go ahead with campaign, saying they are sure to get tickets; efforts are also on to pacify those who are likely to be dropped.

It is learnt that Darsi MLA Maddisetty Veungopal has been told that he may be shifted to another constituency which he is resisting. He reportedly made it clear if he is not given a ticket, then he would decide his next course of action. No opposition party approached him though.

Nagari MLA and Tourism Minsiter R K Roja’s name has been cleared, but her opponent K G Kumar has been asked to meet the coordinators. This has fuelled speculations that the YSRCP is having second thoughts on Roja. Kumar exuded confidence that he would get the ticket.

Trouble seems to be brewing in Rayadurg constituency as the incumbent MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy failed to meet the party leaders and the Chief Minister despite waiting at the camp office throughout the day. It is learnt that he has been told that he would not be given the ticket. Disappointed Kapu said that he would contest the elections from Kalyanadurgam and his wife would contest from Rayadurg.

However, it is not clear whether he would join any other party or contest as an independent.

Sources said there has been a heated argument between Ramachandrapuram MLA Thota Trimoortulu and his rival group over allegations he is lobbying with TDP-Jana Sena leaders.

Amidst this scenario, the CMO called Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu and the regional coordinators told him that CM wants him to reconsider his decision to retire. Earlier Rambabu said he would not contest again on health grounds. Also, he faces some problems in the party. After his meeting with the party leaders, he said he would take a decision whether or not to contest, in the next two days.