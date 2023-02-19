YCP tweet continues to draw flak

Visakhapatnam: The controversy surrounding the image posted by the YSRCP official twitter handle on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri continues to draw flak from a section of people, particularly the BJP cadre.

Following which, the demand for an apology from the YSRCP became louder. Terming the tweet an insult to Hinduism, the BJP leaders sought an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister for posting it on the official handle. The image, showing the Chief Minister feeding a boy depicted as Lord Shiva with a bowl of milk, has triggered a row which turned into a big controversy.

Speaking to the media, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said that the post was indeed hurting the sentiments of Hindu.

Meanwhile, YSRCP ministers, including Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, said that the BJP was trying to politicise every step the ruling party takes and that the saffron party should refrain from doing so.