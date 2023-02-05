Yerra Gangi Reddy is likely to be grilled by CBI

Kadapa(YSR district): Tense situation is continuing here as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) personnel are likely to question Yerra Gangi Reddy, accused : No 1 in the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy once again.

Now he is a remand prisoner in Kadapa central jail facing trial for his alleged role in former minister's murder along with other accused SK Dastagiri, Y Sunilkumar Yadav, Gujjula Umasankar Reddy and Devireddy Shiva Sankar Reddy.

Following the shifting of case to Telangana High Court on Supreme Court's direction, CBI has already shifted the case documents to CBI principal court in Hyderabad and is preparing ground work for shifting Dastagiri, Devi Reddy Sivasankar Reddy, Y Sunilkumar Yadav, Yerra Gangi Reddy, G Umasankar Reddy to Chanchalguda prison on February 10.

It is learnt that before shifting them, the CBI will grill Yerra Gangi Reddy once again as they reportedly have secured some crucial information related to this case from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Krishna Mohan Reddy and YS Bharathi's perasonal secretary Naveen during enquiry on Friday.