Yerragondapalem: Rich people should mentor poor also to become rich, urges TDP chief

Yerragondapalem (Prakasam district): Telugu Desam Party president Nara Chandrababu Naidu advised the people, who became wealthy, should take the Janmabhoomi programme and mentor one or more poor families also to become rich. He said that given a chance and opportunity, the poor also could become a billionaire using technology.

Speaking during a roadshow amid rain at Yerragondapalem on Friday, on his last day of Prakasam district tour, N Chandrababu Naidu said that the rain is washing away any bad luck of Telugu Desam Party and the last days of the YSRCP government have started. He said the TDP creates wealth and is committed to the development of the backward part of the district and added that the party is resolved to reduce the economic differences in society and can make the poor also become billionaires. He assured that the TDP will continue the welfare schemes better. Chandrababu Naidu said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has become a challenge to the courts. Comparing Jagan Mohan Reddy with Pablo Escobar, a Columbian drug dealer, he alleged that the CM is making money in liquor and ganja trade.

Responding to the protest by MAUD Minister and local MLA Dr Audimulapu Suresh, the TDP chief questioned where he was when Dalit people were being haunted by the YSRCP leaders and booked in false cases by the police. He questioned Suresh's inability to form Markapuram district, complete Veligonda project and other development works for which funds were sanctioned during TDP's rule. Naidu announced that a tribunal will be formed after TDP comes to power to investigate the land grabbing by the Minister and his men. He challenged the Minister to contest again from Yerragondapalem and win over TDP candidate Guduri Erixion Babu.