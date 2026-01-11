  1. Home
News

'Yeti Pandaga’ to be held on Jan 17

  • Created On:  11 Jan 2026 7:15 AM IST
Yeti Pandaga’ to be held on Jan 17
District Collector Himanshu Shukla inspecting the area where 'Yeti Pandaga' will be organised in Nellore on Saturday

Nellore: District Collector Himanshu Shukla has directed the officials to take steps for conducting ‘Yeti Pandaga’ in the city on a grand scale.

After the coalition government came to power, Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana proposed to conduct the programme in the evening on River Pennar banks, after the 3-day Sankranti festival concludes.

The Minister will inaugurate the programme on January 17.

Collector Shukla inspected the area at Pennar river near Tikkana Park in Ranganayakula Pet here on Saturday.

He directed the officials to arrange various stalls like handicrafts, games zones for children etc. He ordered Simhapuri Movie Arts Association president Narayana Reddy to organise cultural programmes.

Nellore RDO Anusha, NMC Commissioner YO Nandan, District Tourism Officer Ushasri, Endowments Assistant Commissioner Janardhan Reddy, Nellore MRO Shafi Maliq and others were present

