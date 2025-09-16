Kakinada: Chairman of the Yoga Bharat Foundation and a ‘Yoga Ratna’ awardee Dr Jyothula Nageswara Rao highlighted the role of yoga as an ancient health science crucial for physical and mental well-being. Speaking at the ‘Atmiya Sammelanam with a Health Provider’ event in Kakinada, he emphasised that yoga practice boosts immunity, helping people avoid diseases.

Dr Rao pointed out that no other medical system, including allopathy, has been able to match yoga’s ability to combat stress. He explained that in today’s fast-paced world, many common ailments like BP, diabetes, obesity, and gastritis can be managed and overcome through regular yoga practice. He clarified the difference between immunity and the power to cure, stating that the Yoga Bharat Foundation’s main goal is to raise awareness about this. He believes that many diseases remain uncured because medical systems often fail to address their root causes. Dr Rao specifically mentioned that Nadi Shuddhi Pranayama can help prevent heart diseases and that meditation enhances concentration. He stated that the foundation’s ultimate mission is to build a disease-free society.

Yoga Bharat Foundation Vice-President Srihari announced the foundation’s goal of establishing a Prana Ashram near Kakinada to make these practices more accessible to the public. He urged health enthusiasts to collaborate and support this initiative. The event was attended by hundreds of yoga practitioners and health-conscious people.