Live
- India will treat terrorism and its promoters alike, says JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha in Indonesia
- CBI arrests junior passport assistant, agent for taking bribe in Mumbai
- Hyderabad IT Startup Appoints Dog as Chief Happiness Officer to Reduce Workplace Stress
- India will treat terrorism and its promoters alike, says JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha in Indonesia
- Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem Codes for May 29, 2025 Released
- Teenage Girl Killed In Home Invasion Attack In Tamil Nadu's Ranipet District
- Police Yogandhra programme held in Vijayawada
- Medical Professional's Criminal Network Expands Beyond Evidence Tampering
- Kavita takes dig at KTR questioning celebrations in US
- IPL 2025 Playoffs Begin: Punjab Kings Face RCB in Qualifier-1, Chance for New Champion
Yoga reduces stress in our life: SP
Police personnel face significant stress in their daily duties, and yoga serves as a highly effective method to reduce this stress, emphasised SP AR Damodar.
Ongole: Police personnel face significant stress in their daily duties, and yoga serves as a highly effective method to reduce this stress, emphasised SP AR Damodar. He, along with other police officers and staff, participated in the Yoga practice session, as part of the ‘Yogandhra 2025’ programme, organised by the District Police Office at Police Kalyanamandapam here on Wednesday.
Practicing various yoga postures under the guidance of a yoga instructor, the SP emphasised that yoga is not merely about physical postures but represents a comprehensive system that creates balance between body and mind, enhancing one’s ability to face life’s challenges and improve concentration. He recommended that yoga should become a daily routine in everyone’s life for better health and longevity. He noted that good health can be maintained through a balanced diet and regular yoga practice. He highlighted that yoga has gained paramount importance in current times and is being recognised and practiced worldwide.
SP Damodar urged everyone to make yoga an integral part of their lives and emphasised the collective responsibility to pass this practice on to future generations. He called upon district residents and youth to actively participate in this programme.
Ongole DSP R Srinivasarao, Ongole Taluka CI Vijaya Krishna, Ongole One Town CI Nagaraju, Ongole Two Town CI Srinivasarao, Town SIs, and other staff members participated in the programme.