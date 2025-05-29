Yoga reduces stress in our life: SP

Ongole: Police personnel face significant stress in their daily duties, and yoga serves as a highly effective method to reduce this stress, emphasised SP AR Damodar. He, along with other police officers and staff, participated in the Yoga practice session, as part of the ‘Yogandhra 2025’ programme, organised by the District Police Office at Police Kalyanamandapam here on Wednesday.

Practicing various yoga postures under the guidance of a yoga instructor, the SP emphasised that yoga is not merely about physical postures but represents a comprehensive system that creates balance between body and mind, enhancing one’s ability to face life’s challenges and improve concentration. He recommended that yoga should become a daily routine in everyone’s life for better health and longevity. He noted that good health can be maintained through a balanced diet and regular yoga practice. He highlighted that yoga has gained paramount importance in current times and is being recognised and practiced worldwide.

SP Damodar urged everyone to make yoga an integral part of their lives and emphasised the collective responsibility to pass this practice on to future generations. He called upon district residents and youth to actively participate in this programme.

Ongole DSP R Srinivasarao, Ongole Taluka CI Vijaya Krishna, Ongole One Town CI Nagaraju, Ongole Two Town CI Srinivasarao, Town SIs, and other staff members participated in the programme.