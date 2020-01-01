You can't play mind game with me: Chandrababu fires on CM Jagan Reddy

TDP chief Chandrababu questioned CM Jagan on why he had agreed to build a capital in Amaravati. Naidu who participated in Mahadharna in Amaravati along with his wife. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the YSRCP government has dried up. He reiterated that he was worked very hard to develop Hyderabad. He has worked to bring investments Microsoft, Satyam TCS.

"Amaravati was chosen as it has been in the center of the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone, " he said. Naidu demanded Jagan to prove the insider trading accusations.

He alleged that Jagan is playing mind game with me. "We have not done anything wrong .. We have no fear. Amaravati is a Self Financing Project. We have accumulated over 55 thousand acres without a single litigation. After all the construction is completed in the capital area, there will still be ten thousand acres remaining, " Naidu asserted.

"I left the private life and cared for Amaravati and ready to go to jail along with the farmers, " Naidu added. Later the TDP chief has donated one lakh to farmers movement on behalf of TDP.