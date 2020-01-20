Young man died while swimming in Konda canal at East Godavari district

Maredumilli: In a tragic incident, a young man who was on a vacation died while swimming in the Konda canal in East Godavari district.

Going into details, fourteen members of the family from Rajamahendravaram has visited Maredumilli on Saturday. From here, they travelled to popular tourist spot Gudisa village in two vehicles.

While returning back to Maredumilli on Sunday morning, they stopped on the way near the Konda canal at Akumamidikota for swimming. Among them, Nikhil (23) got his leg trapped in the water.

Immediately, the other family members got him out of the water and rushed to Maredumilli PHC, where the doctors declared his as already dead. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Rampachodavaram government hospital for post-mortem.

With the sudden death of Nikhil, the family members expressed deep shock. The deceased has completed his B Tech and is on his job trials. Over the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.