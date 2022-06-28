Young man ends life over harassment by online money lending apps in East Godavari

Going into the details, Kona Satish (28) is a Post Graduate student from Kadium mandal in East Godavari District. The father is a florist and the mother is a housewife. He took out a loan on a loan app and was severely harassed by the app managers for having to repay the loan within a few days. His photo was morphed nude and sent to other relatives and friends. Satish, who was severely traumatized by this, left home saying that he was going to the cinema on the 24th of this month. He fell under a train near Bhimavaram that night and committed suicide.



The police handed over the body to the family members and they conducted the funeral the next day. However, on the 26th of this month, Satish received a message on his cell phone from Loan App organisers. The organizers of WhatsApp morphed his nude photo and threatened to send the photo to everyone if the loan is not paid immediately. Satish's parents, who confirmed that their son had committed suicide due to the harassment, complained to the Kadium police. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.