Young man who is supposed to leave to London hangs himself to death in NTR district

A young man who was supposed to leave for London for higher education shortly died after hanging himself from a tree in NTR district's Nandigama area. According to the information given by the police, Gadiparthi Venkatanarayana, a resident of Hanumanthupalem, a suburb of Nandigama, has been residing in Nandigama town for some time.

Venkatanarayana and Rani had two sons. Eldest son Gopikrishna is pursuing higher studies in London while second son Gadiparthi Sivakrishna (24) completed his B.Tech degree last year and had to go to Hyderabad to leave for London early on Wednesday morning for higher studies. In this background, Shivakrishna left the house on a two-wheeler saying that he would come with his friends around 3:30 pm on Tuesday evening. The family members prepared everything to go to Hyderabad airport at five o'clock in the evening. Siva Krishna went out and did not return for a long time.

In addition to this, the phone was switched off and the parents were worried and asked their friends. But the whereabouts are not known. In this context, the dead body of a young man was found hanging from a tree in the fields near Nawabupeta on Wednesday morning and the farmers informed the police. The family members of Venkatanarayana, who were already searching for their son, went to the spot and identified the deceased as Siva Krishna. Vatsavai police have registered a case and are investigating from all angles.