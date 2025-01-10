Young skating prodigy sets sights on Asian Championship

Guntur: Chaitra Deepika, a 14-year-old Indian roller-skating sensation, is setting her sights on securing medals in upcoming international competitions, including the prestigious Asian Championship.

The Guntur-based Chaitra began her skating journey at the age of five, driven by inspiration from Indian skating coach Panchada Satyanarayana. Her dedication and passion have propelled her to the top, where she has accumulated an impressive 44 medals in various competitions since 2018.

Chaitra’s journey began in 2015 at a skating rink in Visakhapatnam, where she learned the fundamentals of the sport under the guidance of coaches Satyanarayana and Chitti Babu. She quickly rose through the ranks, competing at district, state, national, and international levels. She has represented Andhra Pradesh and India in several key tournaments, securing victories in both national and international events.

She won three medals at the 59th National Roller-Skating Championships in Mohali (2021) and clinched a gold medal in Pair Skating at the 60th National Roller-Skating Championships in Bengaluru (2022). In 2023. Her success streak continued as she won two golds at the 1st National Inter-District Roller Skating Championship in Chandigarh and a gold in Pair Skating at the 19th Asian Roller-Skating Championship in Beijing, China. More recently, at the 61st National Roller-Skating Championships in Chennai, Chaitra bagged a Gold in Pair Skating and a bronze in Couple Dance.

Despite her busy competition schedule, Chaitra has not neglected her academics. Currently a 9th-grade student at N St Mathew’s Public School in Vijayawada, she practices skating for eight to nine hours a day to hone her skills.

Her relentless pursuit of excellence has earned her recognition from top figures such as former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Andhra Pradesh Governors S Abdul Nazeer and Biswabushan Harichandan.

As Chaitra prepares for the upcoming 2nd India Skate Games and other major tournaments in 2024, her focus remains unwavering. With her talent and determination, she is poised to make waves on the international skating circuit in the coming years.