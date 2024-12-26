Youth expressed protest by flying drones over road issue

Vizianagaram: The developing techology and availability of information and ease of passing communication has changed the way of expressing the displeasure over the government authorities.

The rural youth of Vizianagaram district fed up with government officials and public representatives by giving reoresenations and memorandum over the pathetic condition of roads have finally decided to express their ire over the government by catching the attention of everybody in an innovative way. The people of Bhagammapeta village, Vangara Mandal in Vizianagaram district have been strugling with completely damaged roads and it causes several losses to the locals. The six kilometers road stretch to reach Konda Valasa is affected the lives of the locals. Due to the bad road, RTC has cancelled the bus services and it leads to affect the students who depends on bus services to reach colleges and schools. Frequently the auto rickshaws two wheelers are met with accidents and several people are injured.

The youth of that Bhagamma Peta vexed with governments and leaders finally expressed their agony by flying a drone and filming the road with pot holes and circulated the videos, photos in the social media. They said that the road was laid in 2003 and later it's completely ignored and no repairs were undertaken so far. Finally the road has become like mud pond and cyclists, two wheelers, auto- rickaws have been facing trouble to pass through the way. "'Even the ambulances also refusing to reach the village during emergencies and the ambulance services are telling us to come to near by the village Arasada, from where the road is something better than this way." They said. They demand the government to resolve the issue and provide road facility to their village.