Youth gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment

Anakapalli: A youth gets 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor in Anakapalli district. A special POCSO court also issued orders to give compensation of Rs.4 lakh to the victim.
In 2022, at Nakapalli police station of Anakapalli district, a rape case was registered against G Nagesh, a 24-year old driver. He forcibly took the minor to a nearby field when she was returning from a school and raped her. Later, he threatened her that he would kill her if she talked about the incident with anyone.
Nagesh also forced the victim to take a video of her sister and mother when they were taking bath. Vexed with this, the family members approached the police station and lodged a complaint. Circle Inspector Narayana Rao arrested the accused and produced him before the court.
Anakapalli Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna said that the accused was met with rigorous punishment for the heinous crime he committed. He said that those who commit crimes will not get away from the judiciary system.