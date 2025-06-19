Youth getting raw deal under NDA govt, alleges Raja

Rajamahendravaram: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State Youth Wing President Jakkampudi Raja came down heavily on the ruling coalition government, accusing it of spending its tenure indulging in political vendetta instead of fulfilling election promises.

Addressing the media at his residence on Wednesday, Raja said public discontent against the government’s attitude is on the rise. He alleged that making grand promises before the 2024 elections and conveniently forgetting them after coming to power has been a trademark of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “Even after completing one year in office, the government has failed to implement crucial welfare schemes like fee reimbursement and unemployment allowance,” Raja said. As a mark of protest, he announced that a massive demonstration involving students and youth would be held near all district Collectorates on June 23. Raja further criticised Naidu for failing to implement the promises made during the 1999 and 2014 elections, and for dismantling welfare initiatives introduced by previous governments. “Naidu misled people by claiming he would implement more welfare schemes than Jagan Mohan Reddy, but nothing has been delivered in the past year,” he added.

He said that students are facing severe hardships due to the non-implementation of the fee reimbursement scheme. Many are being denied access to exams and certificates by college management, he said.

Referring to the unemployment allowance promise of Rs 3,000 per month, Raja pointed out that the government now owes unemployed youth Rs 36,000 each for the past year. Hesaid that people’s dissatisfaction with the coalition government had already set in well before the completion of its first year.