Youth Should take inspiration from freedom fighters: Parchuru MLA

Parchuru: The local MLA and TDP Bapatla parliamentary constituency president, Eluri Sambasiva Rao hoisted the national flag at his camp office as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday.

The MLA paid floral tributes by garlanding the photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and other freedom fighters and the statue of NT Ramarao. He said that hundreds of people led the freedom struggle and made the British leave the country using a weapon called nonviolence.

They broke the chains of slavery of the country and bestowed independence and gifted self-rule. He said that the present Andhra Pradesh people are suffering in independent India, due to the anti-public policies of the government. He asked the youth to take inspiration from the freedom fighters and strive for the welfare of the common people.