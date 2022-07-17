Youth steals a bike and tries to sell it to owner in Gajuwaka, arrested

The incident in which a youth who stole a bike and called the owner to sell the the same bike has come to light in Gajuwaka. Going into the details, Padala Vinaysai, a resident of Wadlapudi Railway Quarters in Gajuwaka, works in a bike ride company. However, on the 1st of this month, P. Ramesh of Shramikanagar complained to the police that the two-wheeler parked in front of his house was stolen. After a week, an unknown person called Ramesh and told him that he was calling from a bike ride company claiming that the former had booked a bike.



However, Ramesh said that he did not book the bike and informed the accused that he lost the bike. The unknown person called Ramesh again claiming that he would search for his bike if given some money. Ramesh became suspicious and complained to the police who investigated and found Vinaysai to be the thief.

According to the police, Vinaysai, who is working in a bike ride company, decided to earn easy money due to his high debts. So he started stealing bikes for easy money. However, the police said that he is calling the owners of the stolen bikes and telling them that he will find their bikes for the money. Police said that the accused admitted to stealing 2 bikes in the Gajuwaka area, 3 in the Duvva area, one in the Fourth town area, one in the Airport area, and one in the Kancharapalem area.