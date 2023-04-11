Youth told to stay away from drugs: SP Malika Garg

Ongole (Prakasam district): Prakasam district SP Malika Garg warned that they are taking stern action against habitual drug offenders, and informed that they invoked PD Act against a woman, who is selling ganja and sent the offender to Kadapa Central Jail recently. She warned that they have zero tolerance towards the transportation, sale and consumption of drugs, and advised the youth in the district to stay away from drugs for their golden future.

The SP explained that a habitual drug offender, Kumbha Madhavi (30), from Pernamitta village in Santhanuthalapadu mandal, has been selling ganja for the past two years, despite six cases registered by the SEB and police on her at Pernamitta, Ongole and Chirala. The woman was accused of selling dangerous substances and drugs causing serious harm to people including students and youth, for her personal benefits, neglecting the orders of the police department and the government.

SP Malika Garg said that the police requested the Collector for invoking PD Act against the woman and sent her to Kadapa Central Jail after the orders were received.

The SP said that drugs are the prime factor spoiling the future of the youth. She observed that students get across new acquaintances and bad friendships easily, and in this process, they get a chance to consume drugs. Once they become addicted to drugs, she said that some of them commit crimes like theft and chain snatching to buy drugs. The SP advised the youth to be aware of the ill effects of drugs like ganja and stay away from them, set great goals, and build a golden future.

Malika Garg said that the 'Sankalpam' programme is being organised in many colleges of the district with the slogan of 'Fight Against Drugs' to protect the future of students and youth from becoming addicted to drugs.

She warned they will not spare the people involved in the trafficking and sale of drugs under any circumstances and asserted that the PD Act will be invoked against those, who are repeatedly selling drugs. She asked the public to inform the police through SEB toll-free number 14500 or dial 100/112 if they have any information about any person manufacturing illegal liquor, selling or consuming Ganja in the district.