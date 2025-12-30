Youth urged to innovate for water security

Vijayawada: Finding innovative and cost-effective solutions to water-related challenges and strengthening water management through modern technology is the core objective of the Jal Shakti Hackathon–2025, said Dr Y R S Rao, director of the National Institute of Hydrology.

A regional awareness programme on Jal Shakti Hackathon–2025 was organised on Monday at VR Siddhartha Engineering College, Kanuru, under the aegis of the Union ministry of Jal Shakti. Dr Rao attended the programme as the chief guest.

Addressing students and participants, Dr Rao urged them to identify water-related issues in their villages or localities and upload feasible solutions, in not more than 10 lines, on the ministry of Jal Shakti portal bharatwin.mowr.gov.in. He stressed that water is not a subject confined to scientists alone but a concern for everyone, from farmers to academicians.

He spoke of emerging challenges such as changes in water quality in the post-Covid period, pollution from pharmaceutical waste, and microplastics. Civil engineers, being closely linked to societal needs, should take the lead in addressing public issues, he said. Encouraging students to share ideas freely, Dr. Rao noted that hesitation and fear often result in missed opportunities.

Dr Rao announced that selected ideas would receive financial assistance ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore from the Ministry of Jal Shakti and added that the programme would be conducted consistently over the next five years. He appealed to all to protect every drop of water.

RTGS CEO Prakhar Jain said that despite India’s limited resources compared to developed nations, technology can bridge the gap effectively.

He emphasised data-driven decision-making using groundwater, rainfall, and reservoir data, and noted that issues such as urban flooding, crowd management at Vijayawada’s Kanaka Durga temple, and human–animal conflict could be addressed using technologies like drones and cameras.

Central Ground Water Board regional director N Jyothi Kumar said that while earlier efforts focused on water resource development, effective water management has now become crucial.

National expert on water, sanitation and hygiene A Varaprasada Rao advised students to prepare data-backed plans with a clear understanding of local water resources.

Welcoming the gathering, Scientist Dr S V Vijay Kumar said the hackathon, aligned with the Viksit Bharat–2047 vision, seeks youth-driven technological solutions to challenges such as floods, droughts, groundwater depletion, and water quality degradation.

The programme was attended by Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education Vice-Chancellor P Venkateswara Rao, officials, academicians, engineers and students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.