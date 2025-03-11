Youth urged to join Yuvata Poru tomorrow

Vijayawada: YSRCP called on the youth across the state to join the Yuvata Poru along with their parents to be organised by the party on Wednesday. Former MLA Malladi Vishnu while releasing the Yuvata Poru posters along with deputy mayor of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Avutu Sri Sailaja Reddy and YSRCP corporators at Janahita Sadanam here on Monday, called upon the youth to participate in the Yuvata Poru in large numbers.

The senior leader said that the NDA government has been neglecting the education completely after assuming power in the state including the fee reimbursement, unemployment dole and the maintenance of medical colleges among others.

He recalled that the YSRCP had already launched massive agitation against the hiked power tariff and remunerative price for farmers produce and others.

The YSRCP activists will take out a rally after hoisting the party flag at Besant Road in connection with the party foundation day on Wednesday. The rally would lead to the Collectorate and submit the memorandum to the district collector.

Vishnu said the government had not paid the fee reimbursement arrears of Rs 4,600 crore to the colleges which are sending out the students to home. He alleged that the government is hatching a conspiracy to hand over the medical colleges to the private persons. Reminding the promise of NDA during election that 20 lakh jobs will be provided, the former MLA demanded to know how many jobs had been provided in the last 10 months.He also wanted to know what happened to the Rs 3,000 unemployment dole every month. The NDA leaders were silent on the super six, he said. Deputy mayor Sailaja Reddy alleged that the government was playing with the lives of students who are going to work as labour since their fee was not reimbursed.

YSRCP corporators Sarvani Murthy, Isarapu Devi, Md Shaheena Sultana, Topula Varalakshmi and others participated.