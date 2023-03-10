YS Avinash Reddy moves Telangana High Court, to come for hearing today

It is known that the CBI has issued a notice to MP Avinash Reddy in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case to attend the inquiry today. The CBI has issued a notice under 160. It has to be seen whether the Avinash Reddy attends the inquiry in the wake of hearing of his petition.



Meanwhile, MP Avinash Reddy filed a writ petition in Telangana High Court seeking audio and video recording during the CBI interrogation of him in the Viveka murder case besides investigating him in the presence of his lawyer.

In the petition, YS Avinash Reddy said that CBI has not arrested Dastagiri who is accused as A4 in Viveka's murder case so far and said that Dastagiri's anticipatory bail petition was objected. He raised doubts that attempts are being made to implicate me in this case despite no evidence against him.

It remains to be seen whether the Kadapa MP would seek time from CBI untill the hearing on his petition filed in Telangana High Court is held.