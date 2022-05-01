YS Jagan and Chandrababu greets working class people on International Labour Day

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday wished all the workers across the globe on the occasion International Labour Day, which is known as May Day. "There is no property beyond the workforce and no development without the participation of workers," YS Jagan wrote on Twitter.

"Salute to the labour force who are the pillars of the development. Happy May Day to all the workers, " added YS Jagan.





శ్రామిక శక్తిని మించిన ఆస్తి లేదు. శ్రామికుల భాగస్వామ్యం లేని అభివృద్ధి లేదు. రక్తాన్ని స్వేదంగా మార్చి అవరోధాలను అభివృద్ధి మెట్లుగా మలిచే కార్మిక శక్తికి వందనం. కార్మికులందరికీ మేడే శుభాకాంక్షలు. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 1, 2022





On the other hand, the TDP national president and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu wished the workers on the occasion of International Labour Day. He recalled that during the tenure of the Telugu Desam Party, investments were made in the state and employment was created with the establishment of industries.





Naidu was incensed that the state was in a position to even provide accident insurance to workers. Chandrababu called on the entire working world to come together and fight in the spirit of May Day against the regressive policies of the government. He made it clear that TDP would support any struggle that would benefit the working class and revealed that no ruler could achieve miracles without the participation of the working class.