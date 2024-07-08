Live
Just In
YS Jagan and YS Sharmila Pay Tributes at YSR Ghat on YS Rajasekhar Reddy's Birth Anniversary
On the occasion of YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary, YSRCP President Jagan and AP Congress President YS Sharmila paid their respects at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya
On the occasion of YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary, YSRCP President Jagan and AP Congress President YS Sharmila paid their respects at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya. Jagan reached Idupulapaya from Pulivendula, accompanied by his mother Vijayamma and wife Bharti. Former YSRCP MLAs and MPs also paid their tributes at the memorial.
During their visit, Vijayamma was seen shedding tears as she embraced her son Jagan. This emotional moment marked their first meeting since YSRCP lost power. Following Jagan's departure, YS Sharmila arrived at YSR Ghat with her husband Anil Kumar, son, daughter-in-law, and daughter to pay their respects.
The presence of both Jagan and YS Sharmila at YSR Ghat on YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary underscored the continued influence and legacy of the late leader within the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.