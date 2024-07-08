  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan and YS Sharmila Pay Tributes at YSR Ghat on YS Rajasekhar Reddy's Birth Anniversary

YS Rajasekhar Reddy
x

YS Rajasekhar Reddy 

Highlights

On the occasion of YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary, YSRCP President Jagan and AP Congress President YS Sharmila paid their respects at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya

On the occasion of YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary, YSRCP President Jagan and AP Congress President YS Sharmila paid their respects at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya. Jagan reached Idupulapaya from Pulivendula, accompanied by his mother Vijayamma and wife Bharti. Former YSRCP MLAs and MPs also paid their tributes at the memorial.

During their visit, Vijayamma was seen shedding tears as she embraced her son Jagan. This emotional moment marked their first meeting since YSRCP lost power. Following Jagan's departure, YS Sharmila arrived at YSR Ghat with her husband Anil Kumar, son, daughter-in-law, and daughter to pay their respects.

The presence of both Jagan and YS Sharmila at YSR Ghat on YS Rajasekhar Reddy's birth anniversary underscored the continued influence and legacy of the late leader within the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X