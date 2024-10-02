YS Jagan and YSRCP Leaders Pay Homage to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri

In a solemn tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy led a memorial ceremony at the party’s central office on their birth anniversary. The event saw the unveiling of portraits dedicated to these iconic leaders.

Prominent party figures, including YSRCP State General Secretary and Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Lella Appireddy, as well as YSRCP leader Kommuri Kanaka Rao, joined Reddy in honoring the contributions of Gandhi and Shastri.

The occasion was marked by reflections on their enduring legacies and the values they espoused, which continue to inspire the nation. The gathering served as a reminder of the importance of their ideals in contemporary India, as party members pledged to uphold their teachings in their political and social endeavors.