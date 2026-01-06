‘Rim Jim’ – A gangster drama based on real incidents

Set against the backdrop of real-life incidents that occurred in Andhra Pradesh during the 1990s, the gangster-themed film ‘Rim Jim’ is directed by Hema Sunder and produced by G. Sachetan Reddy, Dr. Manasa, and Srinivasa Rao.

Made under the banners of AV Cinemas and C Visuals, ‘Rim Jim’ carries the tagline “Asleedam” and is presented as a story of friendship and love, woven into a gritty and realistic gangster narrative. The film is currently in post-production, and the makers are expected to announce the release date soon.

Speaking on the occasion, director Hema Sunder stated that the film has shaped up extremely well and assured that it will appeal to audiences across all sections with its engaging storytelling and emotional depth.

A major highlight of the film is Rahul Sipligunj, who plays a key role and has also sung two songs, which are expected to be major attractions of the movie.

Ajey Ved appears in the lead role, while Vrajana plays the female lead. Supporting roles are portrayed by Bittiri Satti, Raj Thirandas, and others.

With a realistic tone and a strong emotional core, ‘Rim Jim’ promises an intense cinematic experience and is set to hit the screens soon.