Vishika’s hilarious first look from ‘Purushaha’ released

In today’s fast-paced world, families balance dreams and responsibilities with silent strength. ‘Purushaha’ taps into this everyday reality and turns it into an engaging cinematic flavour—one that blends emotion with humour in the most relatable way. Without relying on grand teasers or extravagant campaigns, the team has cleverly used posters and quirky captions to create a surprising wave of buzz. Each poster captures a slice of middle-class life, sprinkled with wit, and has quickly caught the audience’s attention.

After the character posters of the three male leads went viral for their sharply humorous portrayals, the makers have now shifted focus to the female characters, adding a new layer of excitement. Vaishnavi Kokkura and Hasini Sudheer’s first-look posters, released earlier, earned appreciation for their fun yet intense tone. Today, the makers released the first-look poster of Vishika.

While the quote on her T-shirt reads, “Touch Me If You Dare!”, the poster’s caption, “He pressed the wrong button, the result is…..”, sets the stage for a hilariously disastrous outcome. Vishika unleashes a powerful kick that sends Kasireddy Rajkumar literally flying across the frame. The chaotic office setup, scattered papers, and her fierce “don’t mess with me” stance perfectly capture the film’s tone of fun-filled madness. Get ready for unlimited entertainment, unexpected twists, and full-on chaos packed with laugh-out-loud moments.

Presented by Battula Saraswathi under the Kalyan Productions banner and produced by Battula Koteswara Rao, ‘Purushaha’ introduces Pavan Kalyan Battula as the lead actor. Directed by Veeru Vulavala, the film is shaping up to be a relatable entertainer supported by a strong technical crew—Satish Muthyala handling cinematography, Shravan Bharadwaj providing music, Koti taking care of editing, and Ravi Babu Dondapati overseeing art direction.

With comedy favourites like Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh, Anantha Sriram, Pammi Sai, and Mirchi Kiran on board, the film promises solid laughs wrapped in real-life emotions.

As post-production races ahead and each new poster creates fresh chatter, ‘Purushaha’ is steadily turning into a film that audiences are genuinely curious about. With its rooted storytelling and humorous take on everyday conflicts, the movie looks all set to deliver an entertaining ride when it hits the screens.