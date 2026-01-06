‘Koragajja’ songs premiere, reels contest announced

New Year celebrations kicked off in style with the grand audio premiere of Sudhir Attavar’s upcoming film ‘Koragajja’. Held at Hotel Holiday Inn and broadcast live on Big FM 92.7, the vibrant event marked the release of the film’s songs across more than 300 audio platforms.

The ceremony witnessed an impressive lineup of guests, including India’s internationally acclaimed first pop singer and actor Sharon Prabhakar, veteran actor Bhavya, filmmaker Nagatihalli Chandrashekar, producer Trivikram Sapalya, National Award–winning EP editor Vidyadhar Shetty, and Big FM South Head Vishwas, along with several other dignitaries.

Adding to the festive mood, Big FM’s popular RJs—Vicky, Dushyant, and Pradeep—set the stage alive with their infectious energy. Vishwas extended his appreciation for the collaboration, highlighting the strong synergy between the film team and the radio network.

The highlight of the evening was the AI-powered track "Gaali Gandha", sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Armaan Malik. The song impressed audiences with its world-class sound design and striking visual presentation, drawing enthusiastic praise.

The event was smoothly anchored by RJ Pradeep and filmmaker Sudhir Attavar, while producer Trivikram Sapalya and EP Vidyadhar Shetty took the stage to felicitate the esteemed guests.

Senior Artist Bhavya’s Yakshagana Performance

Senior artist Bhavya impressed everyone with her portrayal of Mahishasura’s mother, Malini, in the "Mahishasura" Yakshagana scene. She performed a powerful snippet from the Yakshagana, captivating the audience. Background singers Rameshchandra and Pratima Bhat added further charm to the evening. Many senior journalists also joined in the celebrations, participating in the songs and dance.