YS Jagan angered over Atchutapuram gas leak incident, orders for probe

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the toxic gas leak incident in Atchutapuram SEZ and asked the authorities about the medical assistance being provided to the victims. The officials were directed to take the issue of toxic gas leak seriously.



The CM ordered the officials to form a high level committee on this incident and find out the reasons. Safety audit should be conducted in all the industries of the state. On the other hand, Minister Amarnath inspected the seeds company in SEZ where the poisonous gas was leaked and ordered to shut down the company till the report on the accident has come.



Moreover, the minister ordered the management to pay wages to the workers until the company reopens. The Minister said that a judicial inquiry has been ordered into the accident.