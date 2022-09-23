YS Jagan announces hike in pension amount for elderly from January 2023

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy made a key announcement at the launch of YSR Cheyutha scheme in Kuppam. Speaking at a public meeting at Kuppam Animiganipalli, he announced that the current pension of Rs.2,500 will be increased to Rs.2,750 from the next January. The CM stated that he is fulfilling his promise to increase the pension up to Rs.3,000 as stated in the manifesto.

While speaking about the welfare schemes YS Jagan said that In this period of 39 months till now the YSRCP government have provided Rs.14,110 crores to my SC, ST, BC and Minorities through YSR Cheyutha scheme. This government has taken steps forward with the aim of empowering the women, said the Chief Minister.

Later, the chief minister laid foundation stone for the works worth Rs.66 crore related to the development of the Kuppam Municipal Corporation. He also participated in the opening ceremony of the complex of government offices built at a cost of Rs.11 crores.