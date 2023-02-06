YS Jagan announces Rs. 10 lakh incentive to cyclist Asha Malaviya

Athelete and Mountaineer Asha Malaviya met CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Chief Minister's camp office. Asha Malaviya, who is going around the country on a bicycle with the aim to travel 25,000 kilometers explained to Chief Minister Jagan that till now more than 8000 kilometres have been completed in 8 states including AP. With this, CM Jagan (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) congratulated Asha Malaviya and announced Rs. 10 lakh cash incentive.

Asha Malaviya from Nataram village of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh is doing a cycle yatra to take the issues of women safety and women empowerment widely into the society. She said her goal is to cycle 25,000 kilometers in 28 states of the country.

Asha Malavya explained that this program was chosen with the aim of taking the slogan of women's safety and empowerment into the society.