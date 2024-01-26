  • Menu
YS Jagan attends At Home program hosted by governor at Raj Bhavan

YS Jagan attends At Home program hosted by governor at Raj Bhavan
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's couple attended the At Home program held at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's couple attended the At Home program held at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day. Ministers, MLAs and MLCs participated in the At Home program organized by Governor Abdul Nazeer.

Meanwhile, CM Jagan, who visited Vijayawada on Friday morning, participated in the Republic Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.

In the evening attended the At Home program hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhavan.



X