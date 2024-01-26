Live
- Tension deepens between Nitish, Tejashwi amid new govt rumours
- Enhancement in allocation of PM-Kisan, MGNREGS a possibility to provide relief to rural economy
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Eagle’ new song shows a glimpse into ruthless nature of protagonist
- ‘C 202’ showcases their stellar cast in first look poster
- Protein from mosquitoes could help control dengue virus infection
- Bengal Guv promises to intervene after police deny permission to Rahul’s Nyay Yatra event
- ‘Mr Bachchan’ team treats with a stunning poster
- Students carry 75-meter-long India flag
- Sitharaman, team giving finishing touches as Interim Budget enters last lap
- KLH Hyderabad Celebrates Republic Day
Just In
YS Jagan attends At Home program hosted by governor at Raj Bhavan
Highlights
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's couple attended the At Home program held at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's couple attended the At Home program held at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of Republic Day. Ministers, MLAs and MLCs participated in the At Home program organized by Governor Abdul Nazeer.
Meanwhile, CM Jagan, who visited Vijayawada on Friday morning, participated in the Republic Day at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium.
In the evening attended the At Home program hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhavan.
