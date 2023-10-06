YS Jagan attends conference on LWE in Delhi, to meet Amit Shah in the evening

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's second day visit to Delhi is ongoing. He will be participating in a conference on the eradication of left-wing extremism, which is being conducted under the auspices of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The conference is attended by Chief Ministers, Home Ministers, and officials from various states including Bihar, Odisha, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Kerala.

During the conference, joint operations in Naxal-affected states such as AP, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand will be discussed. The focus will be on implementing development works in these areas, including the construction of roads, residential schools, banks, and telephone towers.

The meeting will also cover topics such as the modernisation of the police force, improvement of infrastructure, establishment of reserve battalions, and the use of helicopters and UAVs for effective Naxal suppression. CM Jagan is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah at 8.30 pm.