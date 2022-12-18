  • Menu
YS Jagan attends Malladi Vishnu's daughter's wedding in Mangalagiri

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu's daughter's wedding. CM Jagan, who attended the wedding ceremony at Mangalagiri CK Convention

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended YSRCP MLA Malladi Vishnu's daughter's wedding. CM Jagan, who attended the wedding ceremony at Mangalagiri CK Convention, blessed the newlywed Lalita Nagadurga and Sai Surya Teja.

CM Jagan congratulated the new couple and handed over a bouquet to the couple. Later, he greeted the fans there. CM Jagan.

As CM Jagan was returning to attend the wedding ceremony, the entire premises turned into a frenzy with fans cheering up.

