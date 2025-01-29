YS Jagan Congratulates ISRO on Successful Launch of GSLV-F15

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on the successful launch of its 100th rocket. The momentous event took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

In his statement, Jaganmohan Reddy expressed immense pride in the fact that Sriharikota serves as the gateway to Indian space research, highlighting its significance to the state of Andhra Pradesh. He praised ISRO for its exemplary contributions to space technology, remarking that the successful launch marks a significant milestone for India's burgeoning role in space exploration.

"This launch not only elevates India's stature in the field of space research but also reinforces the technological prowess of our nation," said Reddy. He further conveyed his optimism regarding ISRO's future endeavors, hoping for continued success in upcoming missions.

The launch ceremony saw the GSLV-F15 rocket lifting off from the Shar facility, carrying the NVS-02 satellite into space. Following the successful deployment, ISRO scientists celebrated the achievement, marking a historic moment in the organization's journey.