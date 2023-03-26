YS Jagan congratulates ISRO team for successfully launching LVM3-M3 rocket

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed happiness over the success of GSLV Mark 3-M3 (LVM3-M3) rocket launch and congratulated the ISRO team. He tweeted that today will be remembered as an important milestone in India's space history.



Meanwhile, GSLV Mark3-M3 rocket launch was successful. India has emerged as an unstoppable power in space exploration. Through this launch, 36 satellites weighing 5,805 kg, jointly designed by UK-based Network Access Associate Limited Company and India's Bharti Enterprises under the name OneWeb India-2, were launched into a circular orbit at an inclination of 87.4 degrees in Leo orbit at a height of 450 km above the Earth.



The experiment was completed in 19.7 minutes. Four satellites were launched into orbit in 9 installments. This is the second full-scale commercial launch by New Space India Limited and the Department of Space under the name OneWeb.

