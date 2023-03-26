  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan congratulates ISRO team for successfully launching LVM3-M3 rocket

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed happiness over the success of GSLV Mark 3-M3 (LVM3-M3) rocket launch and congratulated the ISRO team.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed happiness over the success of GSLV Mark 3-M3 (LVM3-M3) rocket launch and congratulated the ISRO team. He tweeted that today will be remembered as an important milestone in India's space history.

Meanwhile, GSLV Mark3-M3 rocket launch was successful. India has emerged as an unstoppable power in space exploration. Through this launch, 36 satellites weighing 5,805 kg, jointly designed by UK-based Network Access Associate Limited Company and India's Bharti Enterprises under the name OneWeb India-2, were launched into a circular orbit at an inclination of 87.4 degrees in Leo orbit at a height of 450 km above the Earth.

The experiment was completed in 19.7 minutes. Four satellites were launched into orbit in 9 installments. This is the second full-scale commercial launch by New Space India Limited and the Department of Space under the name OneWeb.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X