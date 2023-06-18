YS Jagan consoles Kin of YSRCP leader Uppala Ram Prasad

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Kudur in Pedana Mandal in Krishna district on Sunday and paid tributes to YSRCP leader Uppala Ram Prasad, who passed away on Saturday due to illness, and consoled the family members.

Hailing from Krishna district, Uppala Ram Prasad (68) was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Vijayawada for the past few days and breathed his last on Saturday night. As a senior political leader in Pedana Constituency, he held positions in TDP and YSRCP and created a special place for himself in Pedana mandal.



Formerly a TDP leader, he joined YSRCP and worked to strengthen the party in Pedana constituency and contested from Kaikaluru Constituency in 2014 tasting a defeat. However, in recognition of her services to the party, CM Jagan appointed Ram Prasad's daughter-in-law Uppala Harika as the Chairperson of Krishna District Parishad.

