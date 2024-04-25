YS Jagan Credits YSR for Development in Pulivendula, rubbishes political allegations

Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy paid a visit to Pulivendula, where he emotionally addressed the public during a nomination event at the CSI Ground. Reflecting on the transformative progress in the region, CM Jagan attributed the development to his late father, the esteemed leader YSR, acknowledging his enduring legacy in shaping Pulivendula's success story.

Expressing gratitude to the community for their unwavering support and solidarity, CM Jagan emphasized the significance of Pulivendula as a beacon of development and trust, epitomizing the values instilled by YSR. Drawing attention to the cultural ethos of Pulivendula, Kadapa, and Rayalaseema, CM Jagan highlighted the region's resilience and spirit in the face of challenges, particularly against what he termed as the "TDP mafia" that has long plagued the area.

Addressing recent political controversies and allegations, CM Jagan denounced attempts by certain factions, including Chandrababu Naidu and others, to tarnish the legacy of YSR and undermine the progress of the YSRCP government. Refuting claims of political succession and conspiracies, CM Jagan asserted that the people hold the ultimate authority in determining the rightful heirs of YSR's legacy, cautioning against divisive tactics aimed at sowing discord within the community.



In a defense of his party and governance record, CM Jagan asserted his commitment to transparent and inclusive governance, highlighting achievements in administration, welfare programs, and anti-corruption measures. Promising the establishment of a long-awaited medical college in Pulivendula, CM Jagan reaffirmed his dedication to advancing the region's healthcare infrastructure and fulfilling the aspirations of its residents.



Amidst political maneuvering and personal attacks, CM Jagan called for vigilance and unity among the people of Pulivendula, urging them to discern the true motivations behind political machinations and to uphold the principles of justice and progress.