YS Jagan deliberately filing cases, alleges Chandrababu Babu

Vijayawada: The TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu alleged that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has been deliberately bringing cases against him. The former Chief Minister spoke in front of a sizable crowd and made shocking remarks. He claimed that no one else would be able to defend this state if the TDP lost the upcoming elections.

According to Chandrababu Naidu, who has held positions of power and opposition for an unprecedented number of years, he is not a power-hungry man. TDP Chief claimed he is not concerned about the CM seat or creating posts for his party leaders while emphasising his party's support for the Telugu states and his name and renown on a global scale.

He expressed concern for the future of the next generation. He has urged people to consider it for the state's general prosperity, as well as the future of their families.