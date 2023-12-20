YS Jagan deposits Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena, says there should be no barriers for education

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena grant and civil services incentive funds. The funds amounting to Rs. 41.59 crore were deposited to the accounts of 390 eligible students. Among them, 95 students who qualified in the Civil Services Preliminary exam will benefit from the scheme, and 11 out of the 95 candidates who passed the mains will also receive funding.



During the event, Chief Minister Jagan emphasized that underprivileged students should not face barriers in pursuing their education. He stated that the government will provide financial assistance to support the education of poor students, relieving the burden on their parents. He said that the aim of the scheme is to fulfill the dreams of underprivileged students who wish to study abroad.

Chief Minister Jagan stated that the Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme aims to change the lives of students from poor, middle-class, and backward families. He expressed that numerous students from the state are currently studying in top universities abroad with the support of this scheme, and the government will continue to provide support to all eligible students.

Further, he mentioned that students who pass the preliminary exam will receive one lakh rupees and those who qualify for the mains will receive one and a half lakh rupees. The scheme is open to all individuals with an annual income of up to 8 lakhs.

Chief Minister Jagan extended his congratulations to the participating collectors, students, parents, public representatives, and all those who are studying and participating in various competitive exams across all districts. He assured that if any student works hard and secures admission in a reputed university, they need not worry about the fees. The government is committed to supporting students and their parents without any financial burden.