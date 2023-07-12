YS Jagan directs ministers to actively be in the public

As the general elections are fast approaching, the ruling party YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh is actively preparing for the upcoming polls. Chief Minister YS Jagan who is taking steps to achieve the target of winning 175 seats has held a special meeting with the ministers after the cabinet meeting today and gave directions on election preparations and advised to be actively be in the public

During the meeting, CM Jagan inquired about the progress of government programs and specifically mentioned the successful implementation of the Jagananna Suraksha program. He emphasized the need to further improve and enhance government initiatives, ensuring that they continue to benefit the people.

Jagan also urged the ministers to actively participate in the election preparations and work towards the success of the party in the upcoming elections.