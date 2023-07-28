YS Jagan directs MLAs to visit the flood-affected areas in the state

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently conducted a review of the rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh at his camp office in Tadepalli. During the review, he issued instructions to the MLAs to visit the flood-affected areas.



The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of being present in the field during such challenging times. He urged the MLAs to visit the flood zones, affected areas, and crop fields. CM Jagan has ordered his administration to provide support and assistance to the victims of the floods. The YSRCP central office has also released a statement endorsing these efforts.

Furthermore, CM YS Jagan is continuing to review the situation regarding heavy rains. He is scheduled to hold a video conference with the collectors at 3 pm to assess the floods and discuss rehabilitation measures. This ongoing review reflects the government's commitment to addressing the challenges posed by the heavy rainfall and ensuring the well-being of the affected communities.