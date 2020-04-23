YS Jagan directs officials' to gradually increase the conduction of coronavirus tests

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged the authorities to focus on the patients who are suffering from diseases such as thalassemia, cancer and dialysis in the wake of the corona lockdown. He directed the officials to ensure that there is no discomfort for those patients. CM Jagan has conducted a review on the COVID-19 preventive measures on Thursday. On this occasion, he congratulated the officials for increasing the number of tests being held in the state. He however ordered to increase the conduction of tests further. He also advised the authorities to see that the emergency cases such as pregnancy be assisted during the lockdown. Similarly, CM Jagan ordered that new medical colleges be identified immediately.

On the other hand, he also reviewed the agriculture department. He instructed the farmers in the villages to contact the Agriculture Assistant as soon as the crops are harvested to sell the crops. The chief minister has urged that the fruits for RS 100 shall be continued permanently. Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Kannababu, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy were among those present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the positive coronavirus cases are mounting like anything. As many as 80 new cases and three death reported on Thursday taking the tally to 893. While 141 persons recovered and 27 persons reported dead.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all necessary measures to control coronavirus. Against this backdrop, Andhra Pradesh ranks first in the country in conducting COVID-19 tests. AP government conducted 830 corona exams for every one million people. After AP, Rajasthan came in second with 809 tests. So far, 48,034 tests have been conducted across the state.