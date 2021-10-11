YS Jagan directs officials to take measures to bring schools under CBSE affiliation

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan conducted a review on the education sector at the camp office in Tadepalli and inquired about the conditions in the schools after Coronavirus and prevention measures in schools. The officials explained to CM Jagan that the corona effect on schools was not big due to the measures taken by the government and teachers also actively involved in the duties as the vaccination has been completed. The officials told the chief minister that the strength has been increased since August.



Meanwhile, CM YS Jagan made it clear to the authorities that the spirit of the 'Amma Vodi' scheme should continue and said the main purpose of the scheme was to make children study. He said that the government has spent thousands of crores of rupees to complete Nadu-Nedu works in over 15,000 schools in the first installment and hoped that the spirit of Amma Vodi would continue and that all children would go to school.

He said steps should be taken to bring CBSE affiliation to all schools and children must be able to write CBSE exams by 2024. He has been made clear that every high school must have a playground and directed the officers to prepare a plan by now. The CM suggested that steps be taken to issue a work order by December. The CM, who inspected the sports accessories and gave some suggestions to authorities to give sports dresses, sports-friendly shoes to the children as part of the Vidya Kanuka.

The review meeting was attended by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, School Education Chief Secretary Buditi Rajasekhar, Women and Child Welfare Chief Secretary AR Anuradha, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, and Women and Child Welfare Director (Direction Special Officer) Kritika Shukla.