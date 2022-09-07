YS Jagan directs the ministers to strongly counter opposition criticism

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made it clear that from now on, every minister has to give a strong counter to the opposition parties which are spreading lies by portraying the good things done by the government in a bad manner. Chief Minister Jagan directed the ministers that those who are making false accusations against the AP government should not be ignored under any circumstances.

The chief minister asked the ministers to refute the false allegations of TDP and strongly counter the lies. He said all ministers should respond on every point and alleged that TDP along with a section of the media is spreading false news every day and unnecessary criticism of the family members.

CM Jagan suggested to the ministers who attended the meeting that they cannot ignore their allegations anymore. Meanwhile, today (Wednesday) the meeting of the AP Cabinet was held in the Cabinet meeting hall in the first block of the Secretariat and 57 items were approved.