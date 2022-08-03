YS Jagan disburses Jagananna Thodu funds to street vendors

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan has deposited interest-free loans directly into the accounts of the beneficiaries under the 'Jagananna Thodu' scheme. Through this scheme, 3.95 lakh people have been provided new interest-free loans of Rs.395 crores and the CM has deposited interest reimbursement of Rs.15.96 crores in respect of past loans.



CM Jagan praised small businessmen for their great service. He said that he saw the hardships of small traders in his padayatra and opined that after coming to power he had supported lakhs of families without the burden of interest. Interest-free loans are being given to small traders, handicraftsmen, and artisans at the rate of Rs.10,000 per year.



Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that self-employment is being encouraged. The CM said that they are not only providing employment to themselves but also providing employment to others.