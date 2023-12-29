YS Jagan disburses Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds, flays Naidu and Pawan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed the Jagananna Vidya Deevena funds of Rs. 584 crores into the accounts of mothers who send their wards to schools.

Addressing the public meeting, CM Jagan highlighted the achievements of his government in the education sector, such as providing fee reimbursements, introducing English media in government schools, and implementing digital classrooms. He also mentions the financial assistance given to students and the efforts made to improve higher education. CM Jagan accuses Chandrababu Naidu of corruption and dishonesty in politics, stating that his only interest is in gaining power.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy flagged down TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Janasena's Pawan Kalyan. Taking a dig at Pawan Kalyan, YS Jagan said that no leader in the country works to make another person the chief minister. The Chief Minister also slammed Pawan Kalyan over his three marriages, stating that the latter has no respect for women. "Neither Chandrababu nor Pawan Kalyan can contest alone," Jagan Mohan Reddy said.