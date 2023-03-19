YS Jagan disburses Jagananna Vidya Deevena in NTR district, takes dig at opposition

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the funds of Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme in Tiruvuru of NTR district and deposited Rs.698.68 crore in the accounts of mothers of 9.86 lakh students on Sunday.



The Andhra Pradesh government so far provided financial assistance of Rs.13,311 crore under the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and Jagananna Vasathi Deevena including arrears of Rs.1,778 crores since 201 and is supporting the higher education of poor students.



Speaking on the ocassion, YS Jagan reiterated that education is the only asset given to the children. He said that his government is extending the welfare schemes through Navaratnalu for the welfare of the people.

Meanwhile, the chief minister took a dig at the opposition parties and questioned that why these a parties are planning for alliances when the government is not doing good deeds to the poor. He expressed confidence saying that no matter who conducts the elections, it is only good that wins and lashed out at the opposition saying that they are waging a war against the people's government..

YS Jagan stated that 14 new degree colleges were set up and 17 medical colleges are under construction. He said that Rs. 1.9 lakh crores were directly provided to the poor through DBT in the last 45 months.